Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $773,292,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.38. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $187.55 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.