Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $245.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tractor Supply traded as low as $193.58 and last traded at $196.51, with a volume of 119568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.27.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.23.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.38.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
