TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.56

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 67121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. TD Securities started coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get TransAlta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TAC

TransAlta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 766.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.