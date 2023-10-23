Treasure Global (TGL) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) is one of 192 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Treasure Global to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Treasure Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Treasure Global Competitors 866 5123 10621 264 2.61

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Treasure Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Treasure Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.2% of Treasure Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Treasure Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Treasure Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $69.41 million -$11.73 million -0.52 Treasure Global Competitors $3.76 billion $80.69 million 4.46

Treasure Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global. Treasure Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Treasure Global has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -16.90% -320.26% -175.63% Treasure Global Competitors -33.71% -169.65% -8.79%

Summary

Treasure Global rivals beat Treasure Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

