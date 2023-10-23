Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.61

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 85174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, June 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 51.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth about $172,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,358 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 58.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,413 shares during the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

