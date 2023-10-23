TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TUIFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on TUI from GBX 470 ($5.74) to GBX 690 ($8.43) in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 750 ($9.16) to GBX 660 ($8.06) in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get TUI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TUIFF

TUI Trading Down 15.7 %

About TUI

TUIFF opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

(Get Free Report

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.