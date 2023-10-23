UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position Boosted by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,499 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,848,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,735,000 after buying an additional 6,277,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 456,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

