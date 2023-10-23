UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.50

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

