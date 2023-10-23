UGI (NYSE:UGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on UGI. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
