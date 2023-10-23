Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.55. The company had a trading volume of 271,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

