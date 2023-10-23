United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.87.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

