United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.87.

UAL opened at $35.09 on Thursday. United Airlines has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

