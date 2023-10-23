United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

In related news, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard bought 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $41,311,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 97,966.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 980,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 622,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $21,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $15.30 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

