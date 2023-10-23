Unity Software (NYSE:U) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.65.

Shares of U opened at $27.17 on Monday. Unity Software has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 710,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,367,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $128,455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,249,439 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after buying an additional 11,368,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,683,000 after buying an additional 147,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

