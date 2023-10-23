UNUS SED LEO One Day Volume Tops $545,283.08 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.59 billion and approximately $545,283.08 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00012633 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00217267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,780,505 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,781,696.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.88253788 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $439,534.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

