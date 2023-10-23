Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $188.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.30 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

