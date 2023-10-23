Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $186.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $145.68 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TT shares. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.