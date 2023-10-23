Values First Advisors Inc. Has $821,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.83. 54,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $86.32 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

