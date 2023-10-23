Values First Advisors Inc. Has $868,000 Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Doximity by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,714 shares of company stock worth $207,831. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

