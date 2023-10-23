Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Aaron’s worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,838,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 240,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Stock Down 1.2 %

AAN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. 13,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,722. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAN. Loop Capital lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

