Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in DLocal by 30.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Trading Up 1.3 %

DLocal stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.25. 27,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,768. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

DLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

