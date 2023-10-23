Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 51,003 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20,079.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after buying an additional 751,501 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43.

