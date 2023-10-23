Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 1.5% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares in the company, valued at $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares in the company, valued at $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $520,201.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 258,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,103,840.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $12,989,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $412.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.01 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

