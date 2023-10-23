VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Reduced by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,625,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 191,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.