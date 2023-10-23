Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,209,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $102,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,277. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.