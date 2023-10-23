Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.00

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 41155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,836,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,101,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

