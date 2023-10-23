Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 249 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in RTX were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $72.45 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.74.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

