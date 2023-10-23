Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 3,005 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,894,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in TC Energy by 78.6% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,387,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,187,000 after buying an additional 5,449,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in TC Energy by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,070,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,265,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,298 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $33.03 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

