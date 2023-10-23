VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.35

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 1218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.1622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
