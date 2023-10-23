VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.35

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 1218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.1622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 677,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4,395.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.