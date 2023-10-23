VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.20

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.20 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 4213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,104.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.3052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,739.34%.
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
