VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.20

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.20 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 4213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,104.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.3052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,739.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,776,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

