Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Down 9.1%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 357,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 644,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$93.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

