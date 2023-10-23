Wealth Architects LLC Invests $206,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,723,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $291,283,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,076,000 after purchasing an additional 481,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.