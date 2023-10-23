Wealth Architects LLC Invests $228,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,067 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZH stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

