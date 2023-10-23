Wealth Architects LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $48.59 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.39 and a one year high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

