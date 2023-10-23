Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BCS decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Barclays Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BCS opened at $7.07 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.