Wealth Architects LLC Sells 545 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

