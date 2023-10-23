Wells Fargo & Company Cuts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $22.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.10.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OI

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.