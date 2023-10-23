Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $250.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.28.

TSLA stock opened at $211.99 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

