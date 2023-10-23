Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.79.

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

