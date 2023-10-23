Windham Capital Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.3% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,473,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 690,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,836. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

