Windham Capital Management LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Windham Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after acquiring an additional 230,445 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after buying an additional 193,894 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after buying an additional 182,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,127,000 after buying an additional 56,231 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.78 and its 200-day moving average is $270.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

