Windham Capital Management LLC Sells 24,591 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Windham Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,591 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,377.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PCY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.44. 45,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,947. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $20.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.