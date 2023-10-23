Windham Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.53. 63,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,798. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

