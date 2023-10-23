Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

WZZZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($45.19) to GBX 2,850 ($34.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($26.26) to GBX 1,800 ($21.99) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of WZZZY opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

