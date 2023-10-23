Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.21% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,165,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

CLW stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Paper

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $220,573.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.