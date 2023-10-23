Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,120 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

