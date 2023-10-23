Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $65.43 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

