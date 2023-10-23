Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $610,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $223.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.42 and a 200-day moving average of $238.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.86 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

