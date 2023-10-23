Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $759,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $89.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.