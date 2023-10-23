Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 210,967 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 175,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 87,847 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $46.86.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

